I will not resign, Health minister Mailu says

Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Cleopa Mailu during a Press conference at Afya House on October 28, 2016. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Health Cabinet Secretary, Cleopa Mailu has said he will not step down despite mounting pressure for top officials in the ministry to resign over the Sh5 billion scandal that continues to dominate news headlines.

Responding to calls from MPs, Kenya National Union of Nurses, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, and the larger public, Dr Mailu said that some of the issues raised in the leaked audit report extend all the way back before his tenure and he is here to deal with them.

He said Kenyans work hard for their money and appreciate that “the matter came to light.”

“At the moment I am not considering resignation,” said Dr Mailu.

“We understand that issues left simmering usurp energy but we cannot take action before we finalise on the report.”

Dr Mailu, flanked by his Principal Secretary, Nicholas Muraguri was speaking during a media briefing at Afya House over the allegations of the multibillion shilling scam.

An edgy Dr Muraguri, however, remained mum throughout the briefing even after agile journalists demanded for his resignation after sparking public outrage for intimidating the reporter who interviewed him over the audit report.

Dr Muraguri had threatened the journalist with dire consequences, including hacking her phone calls and emails.

The Senate had on Thursday said that because of the magnitude of the issues raised in the report, the two top official should step aside as they pave way for investigations.

Top of the list of the fraudulent dealings pointed out in the audit included the diversion of Sh889 million meant for the free maternity programme, an amount that Dr Mailu said was approved by the National Assembly.

This money was instead used for alleged procurement of 100 phantom container clinics that are said to be warehoused in Mombasa awaiting distribution to urban slums.