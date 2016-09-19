ICC refers Kenya to State Parties for non-cooperation

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Mr Stephen Kay, one of his lawyers, at the ICC court at The Hague. FILE PHOTO | REUTERS

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has found that Kenya failed to cooperate with the court in President Uhuru Kenyatta's case and referred the matter to Assembly of State Parties (ASP) for action.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

"...In general, the lack of bona fide cooperation by the Government of a situation country, as shown by the Kenyan Government in this instance, may have a serious impact on the functioning of the Court in future proceedings," a statement from the Hague-based court read.

The international court is accusing the government of failing to abide by a request to hand over vital evidence relating to Mr Kenyatta's case.

The case against him was dropped in December 2014 with chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda accusing the government of intimidating potential witnesses.