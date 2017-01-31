ICDC offers buyers of its Mombasa homes up to 80pc financing

Money Markets

Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) will finance up to 80 per cent of the purchase price for its Mombasa real estate development, The Oceania Apartments.

Potential buyers will enjoy a repayment tenure of up to 15 years at an interest rate of 13 per cent per annum on a reducing balance for the units going for Sh18.5 million, the State investment arm said on Monday.

“The main incentive for early adopters will be discounted prices in off-plan sales, being able to choose their preferred location and the ability to propose changes of the interior finishing to their apartment while the development is on-going,” said ICDC acting executive director Kennedy Wanderi.

The ICDC said the local real estate market has shown a huge appetite for off-plan (pre-paid) properties with most investors slowly shifting away from completed projects.

Buyers will be required to pay a deposit of 20 per cent of the purchase price with balance paid as per the schedule indicated in the letter of offer.

The State corporation has invested Sh650 million in the entire project, which is 75 per cent complete.

Last November, the ICDC reduced loan interest charges from 16 per cent to 13 per cent, one percentage point below the commercial bank maximum lending rate.

The ICDC is targeting the country’s growing middle class with a taste “of finer things” and real estate investors looking for high returns on furnished apartments.

“Our target clientele are families that want to indulge in a luxurious lifestyle at an affordable price and investors in real estate who may want to generate returns by offering furnished apartments,” said Mr Wanderi.

Oceania consists of 36 apartments within Mombasa Island, located on Barmadi Lane off David Kayanda Road in Kizingo.