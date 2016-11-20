ICPAK enters into partnership with top global auditors’ body

Money Markets

Kenya auditors’ lobby, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), has entered into a partnership with the largest global accountancy body in a ceremony held in Brazil.

The co-operation with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) means both organisations will share expertise.

The pact will see both bodies work to strengthen the accountancy profession in Kenya and globally.

This will be through support and development opportunities for members of the two organisations, including the practising and the non-practising.

The two organisations will also engage in continuous professional development collaboration as well as joint workshops and conferences.

They plan to carry out joint research and policy initiatives aimed at enhancing the reputation and influence of the profession.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Brasilia ACCA President Brian McEnery said: “As professional bodies, both ACCA and ICPAK share a mutually respected relationship and this agreement strengthens this relationship for the benefit of our members and students.

“We both believe in the development of the accountancy profession locally and internationally, and we work to promote the public interest remit of the profession.”

ICPAK chief executive Patrick Ngumi said the partnership would see the two organisations use their experience and expertise to identify and conduct initiatives offering value to members, to support the development of the accounting and auditing professions.

“The advancement of professional, educational and ethical standards is another shared value between ICPAK and ACCA, and we share a commitment to offering the opportunity for individuals of ability to become professional accountants who will ultimately benefit economies around the world,” said Mr Ngumi.