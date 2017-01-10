IEBC chair nominee faces MPs team Tuesday as lawyer seeks to stop vetting

Politics and policy

Mr Wanyonyi Wafula Chebukati when he appeared before the selection panel for the appointment of IEBC chairperson. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI

Nominee for the head of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and three members will appear before MPs for interviews this morning even as a lawyer moved to court Monday seeking orders to stop the exercise.

Mr Wanyonyi Wafula Chebukati, nominated to chair IEBC is set to be vetted by the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee at 10 a.m followed by Ms Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina, Mr Boya Molu and Dr Roselyne Kamboka Akombe.

The other three commissioner nominees- Dr Paul Kibiwot Kurgat, Ms Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya and Prof Abdi Gilye-will be interviewed tomorrow (Wednesday).

“The general public is hereby notified that the departmental committee on Justice and Legal Affairs shall conduct the vetting of the nominees in the Mini-Chamber, County Hall, Parliament buildings,” the committee, chaired by Anabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga said in a notice.

The notice comes even as lawyer Apollo Mboya filed a suit at the Milimani Commercial Courts under a certificate of urgency seeking to stop the vetting of the seven IEBC nominees.

Mr Mboya has sued the Selection Panel for the appointment of IEBC commissioners, the National Assembly and the Attorney- General. He argues that the panel contravened the Constitution and therefore the High Court should stop the vetting.

He said the Selection Panel did not make public the criteria it used to pick the nominees that it forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment.

Mr Kenyatta settled on the seven and forwarded their names to Parliament for vetting and approval before he can formally appoint them into office.

The committee is expected to conclude the vetting and write its report to the House.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for a special session on January 17 where MPs will debate the report of the committee and either approve or reject all or some of the nominees.

Mr Chebukati and Ms Nkatha are expected to face tough questions from MPs following claims that they are unsuitable to hold the positions. The Selection Panel chaired by Bernadette Musundi was forced to defend itself after integrity questions were raised on the two.

Mr Chebukati was former anti-graft chief Philip Kinisu’s lawyer who resigned from office for allegedly receiving Sh35 million from the National Youth Service at the height of the Sh791 million scandal.

Ms Nkatha is said to have an active criminal case in court where she is accused of defrauding the National Museums of Kenya of Sh280 million. The nominee scored 55 per cent in the interviews and was ranked last by the recruitment panel.

Ms Musundi convened a Press conference last Tuesday to defend the panel and the nominees, saying no allegations had been brought to its attention during interviews.