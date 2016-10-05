IEBC chiefs resign, to wait for new team

Politics and policy

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Isaack Hassan. PHOTO | FILE

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chiefs have officially vacated office, paving the way for the hiring of new commissioners to head the agency.

Joseph Kinyua, the State House Chief of Staff, said in a statement President Uhuru Kenyatta received the resignation letters on Tuesday.

However, the nine commissioners will remain in office until a new team is in place.

The exit comes even as Kenyans await to know their send-off package.

“The Government of Kenya reiterates its unwavering commitment to pursuing a seamless and lawful transition within the IEBC and to having the 8th August 2017 general election proceed on schedule,” Mr Kinyua said.