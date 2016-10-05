Home Politics and policy

Politics and policy

IEBC chiefs resign, to wait for new team

Share Bookmark Print Rating
The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Isaack Hassan. PHOTO | FILE

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Isaack Hassan. PHOTO | FILE 

By KIARIE NJOROGE

Posted  Wednesday, October 5   2016 at  20:16

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chiefs have officially vacated office, paving the way for the hiring of new commissioners to head the agency.

SHARE THIS STORY

Joseph Kinyua, the State House Chief of Staff, said in a statement President Uhuru Kenyatta received the resignation letters on Tuesday.

However, the nine commissioners will remain in office until a new team is in place.

The exit comes even as Kenyans await to know their send-off package.

“The Government of Kenya reiterates its unwavering commitment to pursuing a seamless and lawful transition within the IEBC and to having the 8th August 2017 general election proceed on schedule,” Mr Kinyua said.

Issack Hassan headed the electoral body as chairman.
NSE top gainers & losers
n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS