IEBC gets nod to readvertise tender after firm withdraws suit

A Nairobi-based tech firm has backed off from a tender dispute with the electoral body in which it had alleged a Chickengate-type scandal in the procurement of a digital platform incorporating voter listing, electronic voter identification, and electronic relay of results.

Dittel Ltd on Tuesday withdrew a case it had filed against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), paving the way for the agency to re-advertise the tender with a new closing date of February 2.

The petitioner had moved to the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board, claiming that the IEBC tender documents were designed and prepared by French firm Morpho – which supplied 15,000 biometric voter registration kits for the 2013 General Election.

“This request for review be and is hereby marked as withdrawn,” ruled the five-member quasi-judicial body chaired by lawyer Paul Gicheru.

“The procuring entity is at liberty to proceed with the procurement process herein but in doing so, the procuring entity shall comply with the Constitution,” the board ruled.

The platform is dubbed ‘‘Kenya integrated elections management system’’ and is meant to bring together biometric voter registration, electronic voter identification, and electronic transmission of election results.

Withdrawing the suit, Jackson Nduati, a director at Dittel Ltd, said given IEBC’s ‘‘willingness to incorporate our suggestion, we hereby instruct you to withdraw the application unconditionally.’’

“The application was filed based on genuine facts as we do not own Microsoft Word and the softcopy provided bears proof that the bid document was not made in Kenya.”