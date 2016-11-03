IEBC plans public testing of electronic poll kits under new rules

Politics and policy

A past IEBC training session for presiding officers. PHOTO | FILE

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will have to publicly test its electronic kits before elections under proposed regulations that seek to avoid a repeat of the 2013 polls technology failure.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

In new draft regulations, the electoral agency says that key stakeholders will be invited during the testing process.

The breakdown of some of the gadgets in the 2013 poll was at the heart of Raila Odinga’s petition challenging the declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as president. The Supreme Court upheld Mr Kenyatta’s victory.

“The commission shall carry out timely end-to-end testing of election technology before deployment for the election process,” the Elections (Election Technology) Regulations, 2016 say.

“The commission shall issue a public notice specifying the date, time and place of the testing to invite stakeholders to attend.”

In 2013, more than half of the electronic voter identification kits (Evids), or poll books, failed, forcing the IEBC to use the manual system while real-time electronic transmission of results from the field using mobile phones crashed.

The Evids had a problem with the batteries. About Sh1.2 billion was spent on them.

The IEBC will prepare a certification report after the testing, affirming the election technology meets the approved standards. It may also request a certification by a professional reputable firm.

The regulations do not provide a roadmap should the tests fail or the stakeholders contest the reliability of the system.

The regulations also don’t indicate how far from the election date IEBC will be expected to test the technology.

There are three key technologies in the electoral chain that will be closely watched by the stakeholders who include politicians and political parties.

The biometric voter register (BVR) system is used in the capture of key details during the registration of voters. The system comprises a laptop, a fingerprint scanner and a camera with the captured data stored in servers.

The EVID or the electronic poll book- usually a hand-held device or laptop with attached finger print reader.