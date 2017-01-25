IEBC unearths 129,000 shared identity documents

Politics and policy

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has linked thousands of shared identity documents in its database to data entry errors and attempted double registrations.

The electoral body said on Tuesday that it had unearthed 128,926 cases of shared IDs or passport numbers on the voters’ database and promised to correct the errors.

“These cases are spread across the country and we believe it is a result of data entry errors, attempted double registration and shared ID cards,” said IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati during his first Press briefing since taking office.

The revelations come amid claims by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka that his ID number was being used by a woman in Wajir County. The Interior ministry has since rubbished the claims.

Double registration

A registration update by the IEBC said 825,145 new voters had been listed countrywide in the past seven days against the 1.4 million weekly target.

Mr Chebukati noted that the figure excludes constituencies in Kilifi and Turkana whose data was yet to be tallied.

Top politicians, both from government and the opposition, have in the recent past traversed the country urging Kenyans to register as voters, a campaign that has done little to boost the numbers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been leading a massive voter registration campaign in his stronghold in Mount Kenya region in an effort to counter the growing voter apathy.

Cord leader Raila Odinga has called for a clean-up of the voters’ register, saying he too had fallen victim of double registration due to the government’s incompetence.