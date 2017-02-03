IFC, markets watchdog train listed firms’ boards on ethics

Money Markets

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the capital markets regulator have kicked off the second phase of a capacity building programme for directors of listed companies and issuers of corporate governance in Kenya.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) training programme seeks to raise awareness on the corporate governance code among listed companies and issuers in order to enhance its application beginning March 2017.

It comes in the wake of scandals in listed firms and the collapse of banks with issued corporate bonds. Some 200 directors will be hosted for a four-day period beginning February 2.

“These capacity building programmes are expected to strengthen corporate governance among issuers in the capital markets and as a result enhance investor confidence,” CMA chief executive Paul Muthaura said in a statement.

The training covers specific corporate governance code-related topics such as rights of shareholders, ethics and social responsibility as well as risk management and internal control.

“Companies that practice good corporate governance tend to carry lower risk and generate higher returns for shareholders.

They also have demonstrated better performance and can secure cheaper capital and lower regulatory costs,” said Oumar Seydi, IFC director for East and South Africa.

CMA began implementing corporate governance reforms in 2012, which culminated in the enactment of the new corporate governance code in March 2016.