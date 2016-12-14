IFC lines up Sh279m to boost productivity of KTDA farmers

Money Markets

Worker pick tea leaves in Nyeri County. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyan tea farmers are set to benefit from a three-year programme aimed at improving farm productivity after the International Finance Corporation (IFC) approved disbursement of Sh278. 9 million.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The advisory programme, which is a partnership between the World Bank private lending arm and the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), will also boost farmers’ financial skills.

The funds, which the IFC says will be released by February next year, will also be used to help the tea agency develop a strategy to manage its fuel (firewood) needs.

The project, whose total cost is Sh420 million announced in April, will also see KTDA and multilateral agencies contribute Sh140 million while 54 participating tea factories will add another Sh150,000.

“The funds ($2.76 million) will be distributed within 60 days of project’s approval (December) and may be updated periodically afterwards,” IFC says in its disclosures.

The IFC and KTDA will conduct soil and leaf testing and formulate the most appropriate fertiliser blends that would help farmers increase yields and income.

Data collected in the exercise will be used to design an improved nutrient management programme.

The project, which is expected to run for three years until the end of 2019, will also see the KTDA develop a strategy to manage its fuel needs as well as develop a wood traceability system.

The agency says the programme’s goal is to increase productivity per bush from the current average of one kilogramme to 1.5 kilogrammes.

“KTDA farmers will be trained on financial literacy. This will help them to effectively manage their farms and the income received from tea sales,” the IFC adds.

The funding from IFC has been made possible by the government of Japan through the comprehensive Japan/IFC Trust Fund­Tokyo International Conference on African Development window.

One of the major concerns with tea farming in the country has been production costs, which last year closed at Sh80 per kilogramme of made tea compared to the previous year Sh71.

High energy, labour, financing and transport costs are some of the drivers of this jump in costs. Tea farmers, and their factories, are now expected to receive advice on how best to manage costs.

Tea farmers affiliated to the KTDA earned a record Sh84 billion from leaves delivered this season, marking the second year of improved earnings helped by a stable exchange rate and high pricing of the commodity in the world market.