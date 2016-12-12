IMF chief Lagarde on trial in France over tycoon case

Politics and policy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde. PHOTO | FILE

PARIS

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

IMF chief Christine Lagarde goes on trial in France on Monday over a massive state payout to a flamboyant tycoon when she was finance minister in a case that risks tarnishing her stellar career.

Lagarde denies the charges of negligence, arguing she was acting "in the state's interest" in making the payment to Bernard Tapie, the former owner of sportswear giant Adidas and the Olympique Marseille football club.

If found guilty, Lagarde could receive a one-year prison sentence and a 15,000 euro ($15,900) fine.

Whatever the outcome, the case risks damaging the image of 60-year-old Lagarde, a former corporate lawyer who progressed through the finance ministry to her current role as one of the world's most powerful women.

The case also threatens the credibility of the International Monetary Fund, as Lagarde is the third IMF chief to face trial.

The IMF has given its full backing to Lagarde, who was named to a second term in February this year, over the case.

She will be tried by the Court of Justice of the Republic, a tribunal that hears cases against ministers accused of wrongdoing in the discharge of their duties.

In a documentary aired on French television late Sunday, Lagarde said she was "confident and determined" ahead of the trial.

"I tried to do my work the best I could within the limits of what I knew," she told France 2.

"Negligence is an unintentional offence. I think all of us have been a little bit negligent at some stage of our lives," added Lagarde.

Tapie's deals

The accusations stem from Lagarde's handling of a dispute with Tapie, a former government minister who claimed a state bank had defrauded him in its sale of Adidas.

Tapie, now 73, owned the firm between 1990 and 1993 but lost control of it when he went bankrupt.