IMF tips East Africa on integration steps to accelerate growth

The East African Community (EAC) economies registered a combined six per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year while observers say there is more room for better performance.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says while the region’s prospects for growth are impressive, the main challenge is how to accelerate and maintain it through inclusion.

Abebe Aemro Selassie, an IMF official, said during an integration forum last week that customs valuation needs harmonisation to enhance trade.

“The challenge for the EAC as for other fast growing countries in Sub-Saharan Africa was how to sustain this growth over the medium term, how to ensure that scaled-up public investment and borrowing translates into durable growth and not unserviceable debt, and how to make this growth more inclusive,” he said .

The two day EAC-EU-IMF Conference on Regional Integration in Arusha focused on the progress of the region in establishing a single monetary union. Selassie said faster economic growth within the EAC would be a game-changer that holds the promise of improved productivity, competitiveness and welfare gains.

Financial inclusion and free movement of labour have in the past posed the greatest threat towards EAC integration. Tanzania, for instance, has ignored calls to scrap resident work permit fees.

Jesca Eriyo, the EAC deputy secretary general in charge of Finance and Administration said a converged process by member States would ensure that countries enter the monetary union without major imbalance that could later threaten its stability.

“Convergence is not an automatic process. The experience of the Euro area shows that a set of mechanisms involving institutions and the use of incentives and corrective procedures to deal with deviations from pre-determined paths, have been needed to achieve convergence and keep union members aligned,” she said.

Ms Eriyo said that financial integration in the EAC was deepening and that free movement of labour was becoming a reality, partly aided by the Mutual Recognition Agreements among professional associations, including those for architects, accountants and veterinary officers.

During the forum, Amanya Mushega, a former EAC secretary general, said that the region needed to put itself at par with developed nations to accelerate growth.

“Our poverty is not just brought about by lack of money and/or natural resources; it is also in our mindset. We have placed the bar too low. We should be competing with Korea, Japan and China,” said Mushega.

Heavy investment by the partner states in human resource development was required to achieve double-digit growth.