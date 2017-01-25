IRA to train clearing agents, importers on new insurance law

Magazines

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has said it will, starting next week, hold a series of workshops to sensitise clearing and forwarding agents and importers on implementation of the newly introduced Marine Cargo Insurance (MCI).

The IRA will collaborate with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), which will spearhead revenue collection, and Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade). KenTrade hosts the Kenya Trade Net System, the online cargo clearance platform which will be used to process marine insurance cover for all imports.

The announcement came even as insurance companies have stepped up campaigns by advertising and launching new products in a bid to get a slice of the marine cargo insurance cake estimated at nearly Sh30 billion in annual premiums.

While some have taken to advertising their products in the local media, others have launched online portals where agents can purchase marine cargo insurance policies and embarked on training programmes to enlighten importers on available products.

A Mombasa based firm, Cybermonk Software Development Limited, has also launched a portal where clearing and forwarding agents and importers can buy insurance certificates, according to the company director Michael Mulela.

Sanlam Kenya held the first of its series of training sessions in Mombasa last week, targeting clearing agents and importers.

The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa had raised concern that the sector, which in 2015 sold marine insurance covers worth a mere Sh2.7 billion, was ill prepared for the implementation of the new law. The sub-sector earned Sh2.7 billion annual premium representing 1.7 per cent of total industry gross earnings as of July 2015. According to IRA, there are 49 registered insurance companies in Kenya with 34 offering marine cargo insurance products. \