Importers of Chinese goods embroiled in price war as traders claim tax evasion

African traders at a mall in Guangzhou in Guangdong province, China. Kenyans are among top importers of Chinese goods. PHOTO | AFP

Importers of Chinese goods are embroiled in vicious price war as claims of undercutting and tax evasion rock the booming business.

Traders and shipping agents are accusing rivals of using shortcuts to curtail competition in a market already teeming with Chinese items, from household goods to heavy machinery.

“There is absolutely no way a competitor can offer imports for sale at prices prevailing in China unless they are evading taxes,” said Anitin Shah, a trader who sells household wares at a shop next to Gikomba Market in Nairobi.

Apart from insurance and freight cost, most of the items in Mr Shah’s list attract 25 per cent customs duty and 16 per cent VAT.

“I am an established importer. I have been to China 30 times. But I’m shocked to see that the newcomers are able to sell at prices that are up to 50 per cent lower than the five to 10 per cent undercutting limit,” he said.

For weeks, a number of traders have called the Business Daily to complain about “unfair pricing which extends the normal boundaries of undercutting”.

The traders say some ‘well-connected’ importers are colluding with clearing and forwarding agents to under declare their goods to customs officials.

“I’m literally grounded,” another caller said. “The water is above my neck. We are importing from the same market but the playground is not level.”

China is a top source of imports that come into Kenya every year. Last year, traders ordered a total of Sh320.8 billion or 20.6 per cent of the country’s Sh1.577 trillion import bill.

Kenya does not have known free trade pact that shields importers of Chinese products from paying taxes.

Kenyan buyers, like their counterparts from other developing countries, prefer Chinese imports for their rock bottom prices. The market control battle pitting the dealers is likely to refocus attention of Kenya’s lopsided trade with the populous nation.

“I have been in this business (of importing Chinese goods) for long but I can’t find any logical explanation for the huge price difference that our give their clients,” said Mwangi Macharia, a clearing and forwarding agent.

“The prices are 30 per cent below the normal landing price. I suspect that some well-connected agents are grossly undervaluing their imports,” he said.

The Business Daily could, however, not find ready evidence of undervaluation. A random sample of customs entries obtained from Kenya Revenue Authority shows that shipment from China, like other imports, are routinely cleared by customs officials.