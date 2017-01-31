Income statement speaks volumes on firm’s health status

Home

Our very first consulting client was a home health-care business. As part of our initial analysis, we asked to see financial statements, and the owner handed us a three-ring binder containing monthly financials -- meaning an income statement, balance sheet and cash-flow projections.

Each three-page statement was neatly stapled in the upper left corner and three-hole punched, with no crease by the staple - and no indication that the owner had even looked at the second page.

Immediately, we knew that the client did not use those financials to help her run her business. She was not unique. We often find that small businesses owners don’t fully understand how to read their financial statements. That’s why we’re going to tackle here how to read these statements. Our six tips will help owners understand what this document (called a profit and loss, or P&L, statement) is trying to tell you and how to use it to make management decisions.

1. Income statements cover a period of time

The income statement reveals how much money your business made over a period of time. Most often, the statement reflects performance over a month, a quarter or a year.

You’ll also see year-to-date income statements that reflect activity from January 1 through the current date (usually the end of a month).

2. Every income statement follows a simple formula

Every income statement, no matter how complex, follows a very simple formula: Revenue - Expenses = Profit; It really is that simple. For whatever period the income statement covers, it shows the revenue the business earned, the expenses it incurred and the profit it made.

3. Multiple names for one item cause complexity

One thing that can make income statements seem more complex is that people use different names to refer to the same thing. For example, the term “sales” or “income” might be used instead of revenue. “Expenses” and “costs” are also used interchangeably. “Profit” is sometimes called “net income.”

4. Expenses are often split into multiple parts

Another thing that can make an income statement seem more complex than it is, is that expenses are usually broken down into components, and profit is calculated at interim levels. For example, you will often see: Revenue; Cost of goods sold; Gross margin; Selling, general and administrative; Profit.

In this case, expenses have been broken down into two parts: cost of goods sold (COGS) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A).

5. Gross margin percent should be relatively constant