Indian charity in Sh200m mobile eye clinics pledge

An Indian-based charitable trust, Kamani Foundation, has pledged Sh200 million for purchase of prosthetic and eye correction mobile units for the needy across the country.

The move is targeted at helping needy Kenyans who have been victims of accidents or gender- based violence.

Founder and Chairman Chamanlal Kamani said the mobile vans equipped with medical facilities are designed to penetrate the interiors of counties to avail services to a larger number of patients.

“All the facilities for artificial limbs, calipers and crutches as well as correctional eye facilities will be available in the vehicles themselves,” he said recently when the organisation officially opened its Kenyan office.

A team of medical specialists has also been deployed from India to train the local team for three months in order to equip them sufficiently to run the centers independently.

Mr Kamani said the funds will be utilised to set up centres across the 47 counties where locals can access medical aid.

The foundation has been organising medical camps where it provides prosthetic limbs and correctional eye facilities to the needy in India since 1996.

To date, it has provided over 17,000 prosthetic limbs to those in need in India.

“The object of the Trust is to fulfill social responsibilities and render charitable activities without the distinction of geography, caste, creed, gender or religion,” said Mr Kamani.