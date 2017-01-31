Soaring food prices push cost of living to 11-month high

Politics and policy

A fruit and vegetables trader: A kilo of cabbages rose by Sh4 to Sh71 while a similar quantity of Sukuma wiki rose by Sh2 to Sh48. PHOTO | FILE

Inflation hit an 11-month high in January pushed by higher food prices, latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows.

Inflation stood at 6.99 per cent, up from 6.35 per cent in December.

“Between December and January, food and non-alcoholic drinks’ index increased by 1.66 per cent. This was mainly attributed to increases in prices of cabbages, spinach, Sukuma wiki, maize flour, what flour and maize grain which were partly contributed by prevailing drought conditions,” the bureau said in a statement Tuesday.

Food takes up the largest share (36 per cent) of the basket of goods that is used to calculate inflation, making it the main driver of the cost of living.

At 6.99 per cent, January’s inflation is the highest since February last year and a few points shy of the Central Bank of Kenya’s preferred ceiling of 7.5 per cent.

The KNBS data shows that a two-kilogramme packet of maize flour was up Sh4 to an average of Sh119, a kilo of cabbages rose by Sh4 to Sh71 while a similar quantity of Sukuma wiki rose by Sh2 to Sh48.

Consumers also had to contend with rising power bills in January following an increase in the fuel cost levy as a result of increased use of expensive diesel-generated electricity.