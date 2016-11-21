Innovators stand to win Sh10m in new Johnson & Johnson contest

Magazines

Kenyan entrepreneurs with ideas that provide new solutions to local healthcare challenges have an opportunity to win up to $100,000 (Sh10 million) through a new competition initiated by US consumer goods giant Johnson & Johnson.

The competition, the Africa Innovation Challenge, seeks to fund entrepreneurs with innovate health solutions on early childhood development and maternal health, empowerment of young girls, and family wellbeing.

“Throughout Africa, we are looking to drive entrepreneurship and help advance promising consumer healthcare solutions,” said Johnson & Johnson.

“Chosen applicants will receive a combination of awards including funding up to $100,000, potential lab space in Africa and/or business and technical mentoring from some of the brightest minds at Johnson & Johnson to help bring their idea to life and create meaningful change in their community or country,” says the health care conglomerate.

Johnson & Johnson’s chief technology officer Josh Ghaim said the challenge will give participants an opportunity to engage and collaborate with Africa’s top entrepreneurs and scientists in bringing solutions to the three important healthcare sectors.

“Our goal is to improve the health of families and communities around the world,” said Mr Ghaim.

Submissions for participation in the challenge should outline a business plan and indicate how the award will help the applicant reach a critical milestone within a year.

Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson announced its global public health (GPH) strategy in Cape Town, South Africa, where its companies also opened their GPH operations headquarters.

The operations expand upon the company’s legacy and presence in Africa, which began in 1936, and brings additional investments to the more than 1,500 employees and three manufacturing sites within the Johnson & Johnson group.