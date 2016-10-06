Inside Kenya’s most photographed house

Magazines

The interior of African Heritage House in Mlolongo on February 13, 2014. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL(NAIROBI)

Walk into Alan Donovan’s medieval mud palace and you are at once seduced by the widest assortment of indigenous African art and fabrics that give the flooring, walls and rooms a pleasant glow.

Most of the more than 6,000 pieces in the house can hardly be found anywhere in the world today, apart from a few private collections or public museums.

Alan’s architectural masterpiece standing just off Mombasa Road, on the edge of Nairobi National Park, was inspired by palaces once built by Emirs of Northern Nigeria and sacred muds of Mali.

The ‘palace’ is actually the African Heritage House, designed and built by the American designer and co-founder Alan, with former Kenyan vice-president, the late Joseph Murumbi .

“I intentionally planned to replicate pre-colonial African architecture, much of which no longer exists today. I also infused a lot of Swahili influences in the house,” he says.

“The doors, window frames, wall designs and even the mangrove poles in the ceilings were all modelled after Swahili homes,” adds Alan, who worked closely during construction with architect David Bristow, former creative manager Joanna Bristow and an American artist, Carol Beckwith.

It took him several years to build it and walking through the four-story house it is easy to see why it is ‘‘The Most Photographed House in sub-Saharan Africa.” The interior is as mind-boggling as the exterior, which is actually made, not with mud, but with solid rock dug out of the hole where the swimming pool is situated. Every room is a feast for the eyes.

Every corner, wall, nook and cranny is covered with pristine pre-colonial African art and material culture collected over more than 30 years.

Alan travelled throughout Africa at least twice a year buying the art, artifacts and textiles. He collected textiles from more than 20 countries including Kente cloth from Ghana, Bakuba cloth from Congo and even palm-fibre Pokomo mats which now serve as curtains and cosy throw-rugs in the first-floor bathroom together with contemporary sculptures made from Tanzanian ebony and Kisii soapstone.

In fact, all the loos in this amazing house are filled with African treasures, some contemporary, others pre-colonial, but all carefully placed to make one feel he now knows more about African cultures than ever before.

Alan collected everything in his travels including containers, bags, jewelry and solid wood Lamu beds, several of which occupy the tastefully decorated rooms that visitors can book for club luncheons or teas or even weddings in his garden overlooking the park and under the Wedding Tree.

The African Heritage House also hosts international conferences and many publications come to do photo-shoots both in the house and out in the garden overlooking the game park.

One of the most beautiful rooms is Alan’s bedroom in which he not only has heaps of colourful African fabrics covering cushions and pillows and serving as bedspreads. His hand-carved mahogany bed is a masterpiece. The headboard is an elevated work of art. He commissioned contemporary artists like the renowed Uganda Expedito Mwebe to create special works of art for his bedroom. The late sculptor hand-carved a Mahogany wooden bed board that compliments the rest of the room.