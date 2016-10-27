Inside the exclusive Shaza Resort

Magazines

The Shaza is a private members club situated in Shanzu, Mombasa. PHOTO | COURTESY

I wake up like Puff Daddy, or P-Diddy, or whatever he calls himself these days. You know Sean Combs, right? Music mogul. Showboater. Bad Boy Productions. Always in white; flashy, wealthy, blinged out. I’m neither of these but when I wake up I think to myself, “This is how Diddy feels like when he wakes up.”

I’m feeling like Diddy because I woke up and slipped into a bathrobe so white an angel would wear RayBans to look at it.

I shuffle over the rich grey marble floor, through the sliding doors and out into this large balcony that can host a party of 12 and I stare out at the Indian Ocean.

It’s a gorgeous morning to be alive and even a better one to be standing at the balcony of The Shaza Club in Shanzu, Mombasa.

The sky and the ocean are competing on who can get bluer than the other. It’s a tie.

Arnold Deche

The ocean is calm and smells of salt, old sea vessels, wet fish, frothy waves, smooth pebbles, coral, seafarer’s wishes, rusted anchors, old discarded sailors shoes, reflective cumulus clouds and sea-weary muffled sounds drifting from Asia like jaded logs. Meek waves lazily slap against coral at the beach. There is no soul in sight.

From up here in my perch, from the balcony of The Shaza Club’s penthouse suite you can imagine to be anything you want to be; Warren Buffett, Puff Daddy, Alonzo Mourning (whatever happened to that guy?), Nicky Oppenheimer, that guy who wrote the runaway musical, Hamilton, I forget his name, or you can be Shonda Rhimes or even our own Ayisi Makatiani, hell, you can even pretend you are Robert Mugabe, after all, this is safe space.

Whomever you feel like, The Shaza Club’s penthouse inspires grandiosity, success, achievement, content (this is debatable, though) and all the tenets that men and women of achievement have stood on. And continues to stand on.

Actually the original plan for The Shaza Club was a hotel. The plan was to build this high-end resort for men and women of achievement. They brought in some talent in the name of Arnold Deche.

You might not know him. Not many people do. He’s an architect, a damn good one as word on the street has it.

Appropriately tranquil

They told him that wanted to create a big statement on that four-acre plot that overlooks the ocean. They wanted some of that grand Roman architecture influenced in the design.

They wanted to do something that wasn’t like the rest of the hotels in their neighbourhood. Arnold, with a pencil stuck behind his left ear and tongue sticking from the corner of his mouth (because that’s how I see genius architects) he drew what is called Insulae Africanus, or African apartments.