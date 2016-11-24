Anti-counterfeit inspectors shut down illegal LPG plants in crackdown

Politics and policy

Residents read closure notices placed by the Kiambu County and Nema at an illegal gas refilling plant in Ndenderu after an explosion, November 2, 2016. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

At least three illegal gas filling plants have been closed down in the ongoing crackdown on unlicensed liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) filling plants in Nairobi and its environs.

Inspectors from the Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) and police officers took action from Wednesday after the Nation ran an expose on the dangerous gas filling plants located in residential areas.

ACA lead inspector Yusuf Osman said they also seized 125 LPG cylinders of different trademarks and a lorry carrying cylinders suspected to have been stolen in one of the Embakasi premises.

‘We did not find some places open, and from the information collected from the public, the owners operate in the dead of the night. We are on the lookout for the duo and we are diligently keeping a tab on the illegal gas business in this area.

More such raids will significantly reduce the illegal activity which is endangering many lives," Mr Osman said.

ACA raid started at the plant located along Mombasa Road, opposite Total Petrol Station. In Embakasi where one road has four illegal filling plants, the officers only gained entry into one premise where they impounded a lorry carrying counterfeit gas cylinders.

The inspectors placed a closure notice on the gates where premises were found closed.

Investigations into the owners of the premises are being conducted to identify the tenants who are carrying out the risky business in the estates.

In a Monday expose the Nation documented at least 26 illegal gas filling plants located in eight counties that have seamlessly been intertwined with the legal supply chain, confusing consumers and undercutting revenue from genuine dealers.

Illicit dens

The cartel hijacks trucks transporting LPG cylinders and takes them to their illicit dens for filling before using their channels to release them into the market.

Nairobi has eight such major plants located close to residential homes, which is a ticking time bomb waiting for an accident to happen.

The gas plants are located mainly in Eastlands including Nyayo Estate, Donholm and Embakasi

The plants continue in business one year after the Energy Regulatory Commission in December 2015 wrote to Inspector-General Joseph Boinett asking for closure of some of the illegal sites.