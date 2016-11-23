Instagram taking turf war to Snapchat with live videos and disappearing photos

Magazines

The new feature went live three days ago, after the introduction of Instagram Stories in August. PHOTO | FILE

Instagram is taking a swipe at Snapchat with the introduction of live video on Instagram Stories and disappearing photos and videos for groups and friends on Instagram Direct.

The new feature went live three days ago, after the introduction of Instagram Stories in August. The live video stories are yet to be introduced on Snapchat which is a popular video story app.

“We’ve seen stories open up a new side of what people share on Instagram, and now over 100 million people use it every day. With today’s announcement, you’ll soon have two more ways to share freely and in the moment,” said Instagram in a blog post.

Live video on Instagram Stories helps you connect with your friends and followers in real time. When you are done, your live story disappears from the app.

It is easy to go live — just swipe right from feed to open the camera, tap the “Start Live Video” button and start sharing for up to an hour.

Your friends may get a notification when you go live so they can tune in.

While you are live, you can pin a comment for everyone to see or turn comments off altogether.

When someone you follow starts a live story, you will see “Live” under their profile photo in the stories bar.

During the broadcast, you can comment and like as much as you want. You can also check out new live stories on Explore. Tap “Top Live” to see exciting live stories happening at that moment and swipe right and left to easily skip around.

Live video on Instagram Stories and Explore will be rolling out globally over the next few weeks.

The second feature is the disappearing photos and videos for groups and friends in Instagram Direct.

It allows users to send disappearing photos and videos directly to groups and individual friends.

“Since launching improvements to Instagram Direct last year, the number of people using Direct each month has grown from 80 million to 300 million around the world,” said Instagram.

Swipe right into the camera to take a photo or video, then tap the arrow to send it privately.