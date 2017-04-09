Home Intellectual property rights policy gap hurting Kenya

ICT minister Joe Mucheru listens to an innovator: There’s a problem of a disjointed sector. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Vision 2030 Kenya places a lot of emphasis on innovation, science and technology as pillars of development. The world is moving from capital-based societies to information-based ones.

Knowledge is power and in a developing economy such as Kenya, innovations and technological know-how are what may be the key to building the economy. Innovative companies always have an edge over their competitors and a lot of companies are embracing innovation as one of their key values.

However, despite the importance of innovation a lot remains to be done to regulate the sector. There is a Science and Technology Act as well as an authority handling innovation and technology in Kenya. However, a lot more needs to be done to streamline the sector and, furthermore, a lot of regulatory reforms are required in the sector.

Tied to these are intellectual property policies. As it is, Kenya does not yet have a sound intellectual property rights (IPR) policy, a basic framework on which any other laws would be passed.

Kenya has a lot of IPR laws, however, the same are not anchored in policy. The laws suffice, however, lack of a policy document may lead to disjointed efforts.

The Constitution, for example, recognises intellectual property rights as property rights; indeed, Kenyan constitution is reputed to be the best globally.

The Kenyan IPR laws meet the basic requirements as set out by the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

However, despite the existence of the laws, lack of a clear policy may make enforcement and implementation of the laws difficult.

Currently, IPR is contained in several piecemeal policies and there is no sui generis policy on IP.

IPRs are contained in the innovation and science and technology polices. However not all IPRs fall under the bracket of science and innovation. Copyrights and trademarks, for example, are not what would be considered to be scientific IPRs.

Rwanda has an IPR policy that sets out the objectives of regulation and also sets out the challenges and recommendations in the sector.

In as much as Kenya has good laws and institutional framework on IPR, lack of a clear policy makes the sector disjointed and fragmented.

There is a lot of duplication of roles within the sector, for example, two State corporations handling overlapping roles.