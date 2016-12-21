Internet, phones blocked as House debates election laws

Politics and policy

Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo and other Opposition MPs protest at Parliament Buildings yesterday during a Special Sitting of the House. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Security personnel yesterday besieged Parliament, blocking all roads to the chambers, disabling internet and telephone communication around the August house as opposition and pro-government MPs clashed over proposed amendments to election laws.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The crisis began at 9 a.m. after opposition MPs, who had been forced to walk to the House, amid heavy police presence, temporarily crippled business by blocking the Speaker from entering the chambers.

The MPs were in Parliament for a special session that had been called to amend the Electoral Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016 – a move the opposition Cord opposed.

Key among the amendments that the government wanted passed before the MPs break for Christmas is the enactment of a provision allowing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to manually identify and transmit election results where electronic gadgets fail in the August 8, 2017 General Election.

Police cordoned off Parliament buildings as early as 6 a.m. forcing MPs and staff to access the buildings on foot.

Communication networks (mobile and internet) were also disabled within the precincts, making it impossible for MPs and journalists to relay information outside Parliament.

Samuel Chepkonga, who chairs the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee, sponsored the amendments that require the IEBC to put in place an alternative and complementary mechanism for identification and transmission of election results that is simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent.

“The Commission shall use the alternative mechanism for identification and transmission of election results only where the technology initially deployed fails,” the Bill says.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi walks into Parliament chambers for a special sitting on December 20, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Before using the alternative mechanisms for identification and transmission of election results, the IEBC will be required to notify the public and all candidates and immediately cause the notification to be published in the electronic media and in at least two daily newspapers of national circulation, detailing the reasons necessitating the use of alternative mechanisms.

Police trucks with water cannons were stationed on all roads leading to Parliament, causing a heavy traffic snarl-up on City Hall Way and Harambee Avenue.

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) MPs insisted that no comma or full stop would be removed or added to the negotiated electoral laws.

Cord successfully spearheaded weekly protests early this year that resulted in the removal from office of the IEBC commissioners.

Opposition MPs argued that that there had been no consultations on the proposed amendments yet the parent law was the product of a negotiated settlement between Cord and Jubilee through a bipartisan committee co-chaired by Senators Kiraitu Murungi and James Orengo.