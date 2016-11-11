Intrigue and hypocrisy galore in push to meet annual targets

Home

Year end is fast approaching and most managers are in panic mode. It turns out that we are behind our targets by 20 per cent, a fact that the CEO is not taking kindly.

So he has tasked us to come up with ways to ‘‘close the gap’.’ Sometimes I feel upset that the entire management team does not push back on some of the things the boss says. For instance, he suggested that we increase the price of one of our key cash cows.

I voiced my concern saying that, “our customers are already stretched given that the rate of inflation stands at over six per cent.”

I hoped that some of my colleagues would back me up for after all inflation is no secret. Imagine my shock when one manager from operations said; “I think that is a good idea and will help us close the gap.”

What was more shocking was that three other managers also said that they thought it was a good idea, making me look like I was opposing the whole idea for no good reason.

Other ideas, some more sensible than others, were floated and thereafter everyone rushed out to implement the price increase. A few minutes later, the operations guy walked into my office.

He closed the door, although the company has an open-door policy, to indicate that he wanted to talk about something serious and in secret.

‘‘Sorry dude for that crazy proposal,” he mumbled.

I have learnt to manage my words carefully so I said; ‘‘Well, I was just looking out for the customer as I was taught in school.’’

Stop being naïve

He said; ‘‘Yes you were, but there were other dark forces in play.’’ He chuckled after saying this, leaving me stunned about it all. ‘‘Do educate me about these dark forces,’’ I ventured.

What followed was a half-hour lecture on how the CEO has to appear to have done everything to sort out the numbers.

‘‘If he does not, the board will surely not approve his bonus. The price increase shows that he is ready to take huge gambles to turn the tide.’’

I said; “But even you know this will not work at this time of the year.’’

He responded; ‘‘Of course I know, but who says it is about working? It is about appearing to work and the bonus.” I said to him; ‘‘Oh, well, I did not know all those details, thanks for telling me.