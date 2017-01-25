Investment conference targets 3,000 traders

Politics and policy

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has lined up another investment forum to seek ways of exploiting an estimated Sh200 billion potential of the Lake Region.

National Vice chairman Laban Onditi said 250 multinationals from various countries have confirmed their participation in this year’s Lake Basin Expo and Investment Summit from February 12 to 16th at Kisumu’s Jomo Kenyatta open grounds.

KNCCI’s CEO George Kiondo said they were targeting at least 3,000 delegates.

Mr Onditi said small and medium enterprises from 12 counties have been invited to take part in the event that seeks to create farm-to-fork networks, thereby boosting the region’s economy.

“In our quest to unlock the region’s potential, we are bringing in local and international investors for one-on-one consultations with local businesspeople.” said Mr Onditi. “This approach is effective in addressing business and investment challenges in regional economic blocs,” said Mr Onditi.

Isaac Mokaya the chief executive officer of Aremant Group, the event’s organiser, said the economic bloc model had been found more productive than the traditional individual county government regions.

Economic blocs

The forum, the first major investment summit in 2017, will bring together traders from Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Vihiga, Busia and Kakamega. The KNCCI boss said Kericho, Bomet and Trans Nzoia had also confirmed attendance.

“More events are lined up but we shall concentrate on economic blocs that bring together several counties instead of the traditional individual county investment forums. The LBEIS presents investors with a 15 million people market,” said Mr Onditi.