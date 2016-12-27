Investor appetite for setting up malls in Nairobi remains high

Money Markets

Investor appetite for mall development in Nairobi remained high in the year despite fears by real estate and fund managers that the subsector is now saturated.

In its latest report, real estate management firm Knight Frank, which is currently overseeing 250,000 square feet of space, said Kenya will witness completion of an additional 1.8 million square feet of shopping malls in Nairobi along major highways and wealthy neighbourhoods.

The latest is Safaricom Pension Fund’s Sh4.2 billion Crystal Rivers mixed development that has roped in Naivas as the anchor tenant for its 200,000 square feet mall. The mall will sit on two floors while providing parking slots for 1,000 cars on its basement and ground parking bays.

It has also attracted a major hospital that will occupy one wing of the topmost floor and an international amusement park operator for a children theme park.

Safaricom Pension Fund chairman Joseph Ogutu said Kenya’s real estate market was bullish for things that hype experience in living, shopping and family entertainment.

“The location enjoys seamless flow of traffic from Nairobi towards Machakos via the soon to be build dual carriage way that will have a roundabout next to us. This enables surrounding residents and travellers along the highway to shop whatever the hour is, as ours will be a 24-hour facility,” he said.

Two Rivers Mall development by Centum Investments, claimed to be Africa’s finest mall, is taking shape with half of its shops taken up by foreign players while its anchor tenant will be France-based retailer Carrefour, a franchise keen on introducing new tastes and experience to Kenyan shoppers.

The Two Rivers Shopping Mall development. PHOTO | FILE

Axis Real Estate managing director Gikonyo Gitonga said Kenya’s retail space dominated by small local players needs to grow into distinct brands that compel shoppers to build loyalty.

But Britam Asset Managers chief executive Kenneth Kaniu expressed reservations over the model, saying investors risked waiting for long to enjoy return on investments. He suggested establishment of strip convenience stores along the highway to serve travellers.

However, Mr Ogutu said Nairobians need new services and goods sold to them at malls within their localities in a pollution free and accessible environment, away from the ever-congested city.