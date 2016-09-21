Investors keep away from cheap housing project for civil servants

Politics and policy

Investors have shunned a government housing project for civil servants, dealing a blow to workers’ dreams of owning cheaper homes soon.

The government had in December 2013 invited bids from private firms to build 10,000 units in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo estate (2,000 houses), Starehe (6,400 units) and Park Road (1,800 houses).

Construction is, however, yet to start three years later with only a few firms having expressed interest in the projects while shunning Shauri Moyo, according to officials.

The proposed project had entitled civil servants to homes of between Sh4 million and Sh25 million to be paid for over a period of 20 years at lower interest rates of five per cent annually.

Investors were to build the units under a public-private partnership (PPP) in which they would finance construction, operate for some time to recoup their investments and profit before transferring ownership to the State.

“We only had a few bids submitted for the projects while Shauri Moyo did not attract any bids and was declared a failure,” the Treasury’s PPP Unit director, Stanley Kamau, said Tuesday in Nairobi at a World Bank conference on affordable housing.

The government was to provide 40 acres of land in the three estates for developers to build low-cost houses in the project dubbed Civil Servants Housing Scheme.

Workers were required to pay a 10 per cent deposit and monthly repayments over a period of 20 years or until they retire at 60 years, or whichever comes first.

“The interest payable on the loan is at the rate of five per cent per annum on a monthly reducing balance,” reads a note from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development which is in charge of project implementation.

The government was betting on the lower interest rates and longer repayment period to make the houses affordable to more public servants, including those in lower job groups.