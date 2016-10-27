Irrigation agency’s suspect Sh816m Turkana contracts under the spotlight

Politics and policy

The National Irrigation Board (NIB) is on the spot for award of 15 irregular tenders for projects in Turkana worth Sh816 million.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) told Parliament on Wednesday that the NIB was in breach of procurement laws by, revising contract costs, issuing restricted tenders beyond the Sh20 million limit and tenders committee meetings proceeding while short of quorum.

Other breaches include revising the evaluation of bids to favour targeted firms, shortening the procurement stages and issuing contracts without set documents like performance bonds.

The NIB has been racing to use River Turkwel, River Kerio and Lake Turkana to irrigate the semi-arid Turkana and neighbouring counties to improve food security and wean its residents from relying on state-funded relief food for the dietary needs.

“The law requires that once we come up with such as report the entity must respond to issues raised. From here the PPRA will make a firm decision which includes compelling the entity to take corrective action or we forward the report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),” said PPRA Director- General Maurice Juma.

He was responding to questions by members of the Public Investment Committee (PIC) chaired by Eldas MP Adan Keynan on what measures the PPRA will take against contractors and the NIB officers involved.

In majority of the cases, the NIB is accused awarding the contracts despite the absence of preliminary, technical and evaluation criteria applied to approve tenders.

For instance, it issued two contracts worth Sh130.6 million to Tosha At General Construction and Turkana Salama Enterprises under restricted tendering beyond the set limit. The law limits restricted tenders to contracts worth below Sh20 million.

Nyana Engineering Limited was offered a contract for rehabilitation of Morulem Irrigation scheme. The contracts was initially worth Sh20 million, but was later revised to 56.7 million without following procedure.

A company identified as Lumbe Agencies was issued two tenders worth Sh123.8 million, but the evaluation of both tenders was done by committee sessions that lacked quorum.

“The tender was opened by one member since the other three were absent with apologies. This is contrary to the Act which requires that the committee to have at least three members,” said Mr Juma.

The NIB evaluation committee was also accused of not using a standard evaluation criteria and in some instances revised the measurement methods in what was aimed at favouring targeted firms.

Machine Centre was awarded a Sh49.7 million contract without providing the standard performance bond—which is issued normally by a bank and guarantees the fulfilment of a particular contract.