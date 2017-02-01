Is being in a dysfunctional team impacting your firm’s performance?

Home

A whopping 70 per cent of respondents in a study conducted by the University of Phoenix stated they are part of a dysfunctional team. But what is a dysfunctional team and why should we care?

We all know what it’s like to be part of a team that doesn’t work well together, where conflict, mistrust and silent sabotage is the order of the day. The challenge is that work teams are the backbone of modern businesses.

With businesses needing to be adaptable and responsive to market needs, project teams are constantly created and disbanded. Matrix – or virtual teams are constantly being used within complex organizational and global structures. If these teams aren’t functioning well, it would directly impact a firm’s overall performance.

A survey carried out by the research giant Gallup found that, on average, poorly functioning teams are only half as productive, and 44 per cent less profitable, than well-managed teams. This highlights how crucial it is to understand more about dysfunctional teams, and how to change them to high-performing teams.

Comprehensive framework

Often, when we are part of a team, we know that something isn’t right, but struggle to pinpoint what exactly is wrong. Patrick Lencioni in his New York Times bestseller, The Five Dysfunctions of a Team provides a comprehensive framework that helps gain insight and an understanding of team behaviour and, ultimately, team performance. He illustrates this in the form of a pyramid, with the foundation of the team being trust.

Several businesses invest in annual corporate team-building exercises, which usually entail fun games, followed by a team party. This may have great benefits, but are the teams addressing the real challenges and issues?

Are they having the authentic, challenging conversations that are going to positively impact the way they work, and build trust within the team?

Any business can pull together a team of talented people, but this doesn’t mean that they are going to work well together. Teamwork doesn’t just fall into place with the wave of a wand; it can be a challenge.

It requires members of the team to manage their egos, develop humility, communicate effectively, resolve conflicts, and, most importantly, to commit to and strive to attain a common goal.

Teams are a bag of mixed talents, and constantly-evolving capacities, that need constant attention and effective leadership. When a team is ‘firing on all cylinders’, it is almost like a force of nature: things get done, in a timely manner, and get done very well. If you have ever been part of a team like this, you will know that being part of it and achieving results feels almost effortless at times. Similar to playing for an orchestra, there is a synergy, where everyone knows their place, and responsibilities, and plays to their strengths while aligning to the greater purpose.

How can you oil your team’s links to ensure you work well together?

If your team isn’t quite where it should be, how do you get there? A great place to start is to assess your team against the five dysfunctions mentioned above. This will help you identify where team members need to focus their effort and energy. A team survey based on the ‘Five Dysfunctions’ is available, and would be a great tool to use.

In addition to flagging dysfunctions, Patrick Lencioni’s framework also focuses on how to turn those dysfunctions into strengths for the team. For example, how do you increase the level the trust and productive forms of vulnerability in your team? How do you encourage healthy conflict so that it drives higher levels of commitment?

Identifying challenges and addressing them can help turn a dysfunctional team into a dynamic, high-performing team.