It was a year of high and low notes for the music industry

As 2016 comes to an end, we can reflect on the trends and events of a year when music fans in the country enjoyed performances by a wide array of top acts. After a slump in recent years, Congolese soukous enjoyed resurgence of popularity this year.

It was a year of contrasts for one of the biggest names in rumba and soukous Koffi Olomide who displayed both his genius and his well-publicized flaws. He gave an electrifying show in March at the Koroga Festival, riding on the wave of his single Selfie.

However things took an ugly turn as the 60- year- old returned to Nairobi in July for another show when he was filmed kicking one of his female dancers on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport.

Koffi was arrested and eventually deported from Kenya following a massive outcry over his behaviour. His troubles did not end there as a show that was scheduled for Zambia was cancelled and he was thrown in jail in Kinshasa.

Koffi’s actions continue to dog him, as over the last few weeks, there has been a debate in Rwanda over the wisdom of inviting him to perform for a New Year’s Eve concert this weekend in Kigali.

Another soukous veteran, Awilo Longomba showed why he is still a force to be reckoned with after a typically energetic show at the 15th edition of the Koroga Festival in November this year. Awilo and his band combined classics like Coupe Bibamba along with his new song “Bundele” which is also the name of his current dance style.

Another soukous giant Werrason and his protégé Ferre Gola have separately performed in Nairobi and Kisumu during the year.

The bi-monthly Koroga Festival has carved a niche as the main platform for Afro-pop hosting some of the continent’s biggest stars notably Cameroonian Makossa legend Manu Dibango, 83, who seems to defy his age once he gets on stage, his compatriot Sam Fan Thomas and the South African group Mafikizolo.

Kenyan singer Dela was among the stars that added homegrown flair to the Koroga stage in 2016 when she performed during the 13th edition of the event in July. She had another successful year mainly thanks to Nakuhitahi” a duet with Kenyan-based Israeli singer Gilad.

One of the newer music festivals, the annual Cool Waters Jazz and Roots caters to fans who are looking to discover unique sounds from around the world.

Just as the trend in the last few years, more American acts from the 1980s and 90s came to town.

The biggest of them all was the legendary funk/soul band Kool and the Gang which had a crowd at the KICC Grounds in Nairobi singing along to every word of their all time favourites.

Robert “Kool” Bell and his band are not the sprightly chaps they were in the 1980s but the sound of songs like Fresh, Get down on it and Let’s go dancing (Oh la la la) was every bit as solid as three decades ago.

