It’s time the betterment tax was introduced in Kenya

A section of Thika Highway.

In an economy where an average citizen is groaning under the weight of all manner of taxes, proposing a new levy isn’t the kind of risk many people would wish to take.

Yet that is exactly what the Jubilee administration should have in mind as foreign debts running into trillions of shillings continue to fuel development of transport and logistics facilities.

Whether it is a case of airport expansion, building superhighways, introducing a modern railway network or a bid to give the country world-class seaports, appreciation of nearby private property is the common thread.

For the sake of fairness, people should be asked to pay betterment taxes, levies on gains realised when property values suddenly jack up as a result of taxpayers’ money being spent on public projects.

There is nothing original here. At the start of its tenure, the Jubilee administration toyed with the idea of the betterment tax but has apparently dropped it altogether after sustained lobbying by influential land owners.

Property gain levy is one area that the taxman needs to reconsider urgently. This is because the country has borrowed heavily to finance a number of mega projects which have driven up land prices.

A little perspective first. Economists regard borrowing by the State as one way of transferring wealth meant for our grandchildren to the present generation. When the government borrows to put up infrastructure in the neighbourhood, it effectively transfers wealth from children to two kinds of people. The first one is the ordinary citizen who, by theory, benefits from lower costs resulting from efficient logistics. The second beneficiary is the treacherous property owner, usually a well to do member of the present generation who has a property located within the project’s vicinity.

Treacherous because unlike the peasants who, by accident, have to grant wayleave for basic infrastructure, majority of land owners are usually well-connected people.

I’m referring to property owners who, by virtue of their close association with the government of the day, have insider details of the government’s long term plans. Those who make use of such prior information to acquire property just next to mega public infrastructure for purposes of speculation.

Debt burden

These are the people who should be asked to pay the betterment tax to ensure that part of what they gain today is preserved for future generations which will shoulder the debt burden.

If you live along Thika Road, you probably know of a piece of land whose value went up 100 times just because the government spent the Chinese loans in the neighbourhood. The same is also true of private land bordering chosen sites or routes for one-stop border posts, airports, seaports and railway lines.

Back to Thika Road where Chinese loans totalling Sh31 billion were spent on the infrastructure. While the superhighway has resolved traffic nightmares, the faceless owners of land bordering the project hardly attract attention as they pocket millions of shilling from property sales.