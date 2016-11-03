JSC picks nine as High Court Judges

Politics and policy

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo is among the nine judges that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has picked for appointment as High Court Judges.

He has played a crucial role in the prosecution of NYS theft suspects as well as that of directors and top managers of the collapsed Dubai Bank.

He also recently sentenced illegal Nigerian immigrant Emmanuel Inobemhe for three years after finding him guilty of sneaking back into the country after being deported.

Others appointed include Onyiego John Nyabuto, Cherere Thrispisa Wanjiku Wamae, Gitari Lucy Waruguru, Ngetich Rachel Biomondo, Kemei David Kipyegomen, Onginjo Anne Colleta Apondi, Matheka Teresia Mumbua and Nyagah Jesse Njagi.

The list is among those that the JSC yesterday recommended to President Uhuru Kenyatta to be appointed as judges in both the Environment and Lands Court as well as for the High Court after concluding the recruitment process on October 29.

“The JSC after lengthy deliberations recommended for appointment the under listed persons to the positions indicated and has submitted the names to his Excellency the President,” it said in a press statement.

The judges’ employer has in the recent years embarked on a hiring spree for judges and magistrates as a way of increasing access to justice for the public and clearing the backlog of cases still being prosecuted in courts.

Of the 25 new judges, a bulk (16) have been recommended to serve in the office of the Environment and Lands Court where many disputes of family and business nature remain unresolved.