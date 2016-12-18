Jameson distributor unveils online alcohol outlet

Magazines

France-based Pernord Ricard, the local distributor of Jameson, has launched an online portal for sale and delivery of its products, in partnership with a local online commerce site.

Pernod Ricard and Jumia will use the e-commerce platform to bring customers closer by offering door-to-door delivery, part of the company’s growth strategy in Kenya.

“Ongoing innovation is at the core of our strategy — flexibility to new trends and understanding consumer expectations makes us the industry leaders. Through our development of Jumia Party we are using the digital space to interact directly with our consumers and provide them new consumption moments.

“Most importantly it allows us to put forward customised offers tailored to their preferences,” said Pernod Ricard Kenya managing director Denis Ochanine.

Patrons are required to log on to the Jumia site and order products of choice after confirming they are of legal drinking age as well as delivery location.

Customers have the options of paying either cash or via Lipa na M-Pesa upon delivery within an hour.

The entire Pernod Ricard brands, which include Jameson, Ballantine’s, Chivas, Absolut and Beefeater Gin, will be available for purchase.

The company is following the footsteps of East African Breweries Limited (EABL), which launched a similar portal a year ago. The portal EABL targets online customers shopping for luxury alcohol brands including Johnnie Walker, Lagavulin, Ciroc and Zacapa.

There has been an increase in e-commerce in Kenya which has seen the entry of new players as well as the expansion by service providers to avail their products online.

Sites including Jumia, Kilimall, Rupu and others have partnered with major brands in clothing, electronics, household goods and even hotels and restaurants to offer users the convenience of shopping from their homes or offices and the option of delivery.

Hotpoint and Chandarana are among the retailers that have both online and offline stores to capture the growing digital class that has an appetite for ease and convenience, especially with the growing use of the internet.