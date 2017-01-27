Japan to fund phase two of Ngong Road expansion

Politics and policy

The second phase of the ongoing expansion of Ngong Road into a dual carriageway will start in July to cover the stretch between Yaya Centre and Dagoretti corner.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) Thursday said the three-kilometre stretch will be financed by the Japanese government, which is also funding the initial phase between the Kenya National Library and Prestige Plaza.

The upgrade is expected to ease traffic on the often clogged stretch that leads to the city centre.

“The Japanese government has committed to finance the second phase as well, based on the timelines,” Kura replied to the Business Daily but did not share details about the cash involved.

The first phase runs for 2.57km and is being built by Japanese firm World Kaihatsu Kogyo (WKK) at a cost of Sh1.4 billion.

Construction started last August and is currently 23 per cent complete.

The urban roads agency expects the stretch to be complete by July. Ngong Road expansion will involve building four vehicle lanes as well as service lanes on both sides, comprising pedestrian walks and cycling paths.

The design also provides for the inclusion of a special bus lane to be used exclusively by public service buses without interacting with the normal traffic, under the rapid transit (BRT) system.

Intelligent traffic lights at major intersections are yet another special feature expected on the road.

Inviting investors

The smart lights at junctions will allow a longer period of traffic flow from roads with most vehicles as opposed to the current analogue lights which are time-based, restricted to allowing and stopping vehicles at intervals.

Kura Thursday put a notice in the dailies inviting investors to bid for yet another stretch of the Ngong Road — between Dagoretti Corner and Karen Roundabout — to be financed by the Kenyan government.

The eight-kilometre stretch is part of the first phase but had been left out in the Japanese funding, prompting the Kenyan government to step in.