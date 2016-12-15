Jordan to make Kenya its East Africa trade hub

Politics and policy

Jordan has said it will make Kenya its East African trade hub after it signed a raft of agreements to ease exchange of goods and services.

The country’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Jawad Anani said the private sectors from both countries will be encouraged to form partnerships that promote their economies.

“Our leader, King Abdullah and the Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta believe the private sector should formalise relations to drive business as our countries have diverse goods and services that could be traded in for mutual benefits,” he said.

Mr Anani said Jordanian laws had been reviewed to encourage outward and in-bound trade which has the potential of creating jobs for partner countries.

A total of 142 Jordanians representing 62 companies from different sectors visited the country.

Industrialisation secretary Adan Mohamed asked the firms to establish subsidiaries in Kenya and enjoy higher returns and easy access to the rest of African markets.

Mr Mohamed said Kenya was closely monitoring licensing processes and conducting reforms in other areas with the aim of enhancing local investments.