Jordanian investors push for embassy in Nairobi to spur trade

Money Markets

Jordanian investors want the Middle East nation to open an embassy in Nairobi to deepen trade and bilateral relations between the countries.

Kenya currently does not have any diplomatic or consular representation in Jordan.

Jordan’s consulate in Nairobi is the only representation in Kenya, but the Hashemite kingdom has previously expressed desire to open an embassy and to appoint a Jordanian commercial attaché in Nairobi.

The investors backed the idea as long overdue during talks where Kenya and Jordan agreed to sign an agreement mid-December to establish a joint business council.

According to a statement by chairman of the Eastern Amman Investors Industrial Association, Iyad Abu Haltam, the co-operation agreement will be signed in a meeting between businesspeople of the two countries during the Jordanian Week expo, scheduled for this month in Nairobi.

The business council aims to forge closer trade ties as well as increase the flow of exports between Jordan and Kenya, it added.

The lobby said Kenya is an important market adding that its geographical location makes it a gateway to East African Community countries.

The new effort to deepen trade come in the backdrop of a maiden visit by Jordan’s King Abdullah II to Kenya last September, during which he held talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi focusing on means to enhance economic relations and strengthen security ties.