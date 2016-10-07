Josphat admitted to hospital after ignoring doctor’s advice

Home

I am looking forward to the weekend. In fact I am looking forward to December because I frankly feel tired, very tired. It all started last week when I came back from the village. For some strange reason, my tummy was acting up and I kept throwing up. The only positive thing about this was that Maingi did not seem to get afflicted by the same stomach bug.

Shiro who has been on some healthy living fad forced me to consume about a gallon of some vegetable blend. She followed that up with lots of forwards on Whatsapp and on email saying, “raw is good for the colon.”

Humiliating

On the first day, the veggie blend seemed to be working but come night time, I started feeling lots of pain and I had to reluctantly allow Shiro to take me to hospital. I was subjected to many tests which in some way I found humiliating . After about two hours of tests the doctor came and said, “I am afraid but we need to keep you overnight so we can run more tests and scans.”

This was quite alarming to me and I quickly responded by saying, “Doctor! Is it possible for me to come over the weekend and you can run the tests and scans?” My doctor was having none of it as he proceeded to lecture me for about half an hour on how I need to value my health above work.

Cholesterol

Seeing that I had no choice, I had to surrender to the change of events. I went in for more tests than I could count and at the end of it all was feeling rather apprehensive.

The doctor was all serious- faced when he came to share the results with me and this heightened my anxiety. He said that according to the results I have, “high levels of cholesterol and my blood pressure is quite high.”

He went on to ask me about my dietary and exercise habits and he did not appear convinced when I told him that I ate healthy. The final conclusion was a long list of dos and don’ts from him and he basically banned me from eating all the good things, that is, meat, sausages and to make matters worse, alcohol. He told me that I need to take it easy at work and also make sure I exercise as he ordered me to take two weeks off.

To be honest, I was not happy about the two weeks off because I have so much work to do. Also once, we get into Quarter 4, one must be careful about targets and missing them lest it impacts on the bonus for next year.

So on the third day of my sick-off, I decided to venture into the office to complete some work that was due. About two hours later, I started having a headache which I dismissed as being the result of hunger. I asked our tea lady to bring me my usual, which in this case is a mug of rich tea and two samosas. For a while, I actually felt better but this feeling did not last for long.

Unconscious

Looking back, I cannot recall exactly what happened but when I came to my senses I was in hospital once again. Shiro was by my bedside looking scared. I asked her, “what happened?” She said, “you had us so scared, you collapsed at the office and you have been unconscious since yesterday.”