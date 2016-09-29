Judge Mutava appeals verdict to vacate office decision

Politics and policy

High Court judge Joseph Mutava has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court contesting the decision of a tribunal recommending his removal from office.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Justice Mutava, through lawyer Philip Nyachoti, argues that the tribunal chaired by Court of Appeal judge David Maraga erred when it proceeded to hear and make adverse recommendations based on complaints that had since been withdrawn by complainants.

He says in court papers that it was unfair and unlawful for the tribunal to rely on uncorroborated third party testimony to arrive at adverse findings and recommendations against him.