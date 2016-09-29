Politics and policy
Judge Mutava appeals verdict to vacate office decision
Posted Thursday, September 29 2016 at 19:56
High Court judge Joseph Mutava has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court contesting the decision of a tribunal recommending his removal from office.
Justice Mutava, through lawyer Philip Nyachoti, argues that the tribunal chaired by Court of Appeal judge David Maraga erred when it proceeded to hear and make adverse recommendations based on complaints that had since been withdrawn by complainants.
He says in court papers that it was unfair and unlawful for the tribunal to rely on uncorroborated third party testimony to arrive at adverse findings and recommendations against him.
“The honourable tribunal also erred in law and in fact by ignoring testimonies of key witnesses and the evidence adduced by the various witnesses,” Justice Mutava says in court papers.