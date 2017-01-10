Labour court orders arrest of medics union officials

Politics and policy

KMPDU Secretary-General Ouma Oluga (right), Chairman Oroko Samuel (centre) and Nairobi branch Secretary-General Thuranira Kaugiria. A judge has directed the OCS Kilimani Police station to enforce warrants of arrest against them. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against doctors' union officials for failing to appear in court for sentencing after being found guilty of disobeying court orders.

Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa said she resorted to the move after the officials failed to appear before her Tuesday morning as required.

The judge had found the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials guilty of acting in contempt in December after they defied the court's directive by calling on members to go on a nationwide strike despite the council of governors moving to court and obtaining orders halting the move.

She has directed the OCS Kilimani Police station to enforce the warrants of arrest, saying that if the officials do not want to appear in court then the police should arrest them and bring them before her.