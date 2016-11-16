Judiciary bets on ICT for better services

Magazines

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. ICT has been fronted as one of the solutions that can enable the Judiciary to tackle corruption cartels. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Judiciary has begun the search for an Internet service provider who will network all court stations in the country.

In a tender advertised in local dailies last week, the Judiciary highlighted plans to deploy an integrated court management system, which includes an audio visual system and a case management system, to enable faster hearing and determination of cases.

The Office of the Chief Registrar, Anne Amadi, is seeking to have all the 132 court stations in the country connected through an internal network which will be integrated into one platform allowing a witness in Mombasa, for instance, to conveniently testify in a case in Kisumu virtually.

The Judiciary has been running a pilot in the Commercial Division of the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi for the last few months, which has seen court proceedings recorded in both audio and video formats with the same transcribed into official court records instead of having judges capture everything by hand.

The Judiciary is also seeking to upgrade the systems of its two data centres to enable them handle all audio and video clips produced by courts.

‘‘The Judiciary wishes to have all the stations connected to the Internet in order to support unified communications, IP based security surveillance, messaging and collaboration,” the advertisement read.

The tenders come at a time when the Judiciary is implementing reforms which seek to modernise its ICT infrastructure to enable it offer more efficient services for those seeking justice.

ICT has been fronted as one of the solutions that can enable the Judiciary to tackle corruption cartels.

In particular changing the way cases are listed on the cause list, transcription of both audio and video recorded court proceedings as well as digitising case files to eliminate loopholes which the cartels exploit.

Two data centres have been established in Nairobi in the last five years, one at the Supreme Court and the other at Milimani Law Courts buildings.

Each has various servers which support the core functions along with communication infrastructure.

One of the data centres is the core site for the Judiciary Wide Area Network where all court station networks converge. While the core applications are implemented on the second site.

According to the tender documents, the Supreme Court has the highest Internet usage requiring a bandwidth of 30 megabytes per second, followed by Milimani Law Courts which requires a bandwidth of 20mpbs.

Both Milimani Commercial Courts and the Mombasa Industrial Court require bandwidths of upto 15mbps, while eight other court stations with relatively higher traffic of cases include Kibera, Makadara, Machakos, Malindi and Meru.