Judiciary faults SRC capping of meeting perks

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has insisted that capping sitting allowances during the ongoing recruitment of new top officials was wrong.

The JSC told court while responding to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s claims that reversing its decision on the perks would give JSC a freehand to hold limitless meetings at the expense of taxpayers.

But Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi said in case documents that SRC’s mandate is limited to setting and regularly reviewing the remuneration and benefits of all State officers.

She argued that SRC, therefore, did not have any oversight powers over other independent offices and constitutional commissions because the law clearly stipulates sanctions on State offices that misuse public funds.

“JSC is a special constitutional commission mandated to promote and facilitate the accountability of a single arm of government, it is therefore imperative that its administrative independence remains unhindered by any restrictive recommendations to enable it work effectively,” Ms Amadi said.

She dismissed claims by SRC that the JSC had abused its office for taking the matter to court.

Currently, each JSC member earns between Sh150,000 and 250,000 as special responsibility allowance monthly as well as an additional sitting allowance of Sh40,000 per sitting.