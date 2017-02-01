Jury still out on how to treat gay relationships

Home

My son is gay. I am in denial and I really want to start the New Year on a clean slate. I am debating on whether I should take him to a Christian counsellor to try and sway his decisions.

The book of Leviticus 18:22 states, “Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: It is abomination.” The Koran is equally clear on its position as it states 7:80-84, “For ye practice your lusts on men in preference to women: ye are indeed a people transgressing beyond bounds.” Death is prescribed as the punishment.

Orthodox Judaism is also categorical that homosexual acts are forbidden. It is, therefore, clear that the traditional religious movements are united in their clarity on this matter. If you belong to either of these groups then you have a starting point in dealing with your challenge.

As he came to the end of his presidency, Obama cited as one of his major achievements the fact that lesbian, gay, bisexual Americans now enjoy “fairness and justice” under the law. The US prides itself in the fact that any American can write their own destiny irrespective “who, or how you love.” Clearly, 21st Century America has moved away from traditional teachings on the Abrahamic religions.

In Kenya, the Constitution is clear on the subject and recognises marriage as existing between a man and a woman. Homosexual acts, however, are viewed with ambivalence. The law prohibits, but practice allows adults to express their sexuality of whatever kind in private.

The Pope has in recent pronouncements stated; “If someone is gay and searches the Lord, and has good will, who am I to judge?” A short while earlier, his predecessor Pope Benedict X VI was categorical that gay marriage was a threat to global peace.

When he was the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), David Gitari made a name for himself when he led the Church in Africa in condemnation of gay people. His position and that of Africans in general threatened to tear the Church between those who recognise and respect gay rights, and those who see them as sinners worth of destruction.

The modern Jewish movement in the US, like its American Episcopal counterpart, has given full recognition to the rights of gay people. Indeed, the Church in the US ordains gay people. Gene Robinson is the best known person in this regard.

As though not to be outdone, the American armed forces have given full recognition to the fact that some of its members are gay while others are not. All have equal rights.

Until 1973, the American Psychiatric Association considered homosexuality to be a mental illness worth of treatment. The association, “after a review of scientific evidence concluded that homosexuality is not a mental disorder.” That year (1973) it was removed from the list of diseases.

Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg have all had heads of state who were openly gay or lesbian. The citizens of those countries chose their leaders with the full knowledge of their sexual orientation. As you can clearly see from the foregoing, the debate you have started with your question is far from over, and is likely to go on for many years to come. Just to illustrate how complex the issues are, some people introduce other animals to the debate. It is for example true that 10 per cent of sheep show homosexual behaviour. The black swan, eagles, monkeys and dogs all have demonstrated this type of behaviour.

You do not tell us how old your son is and what concerns you have about his sexual orientation. For some parents, it is the fear that “fellow Christians might find out”. For others, the fear is that their son was not brought up well, while for other still, they fear that the son is possessed by the devil himself.

If for example your son is an adult of sound mind, then one of your options is to pray for him (whatever your prayer might be) and to wish him health and happiness.

I am not sure what else one can do to a fellow adult who has made a choice in his life! This view, however, is itself not without controversy. Some have sought to know “what causes homosexuality”.