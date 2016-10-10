Justice Mwilu picked as next Deputy CJ

Politics and policy

Lady Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu. PHOTO | FILE

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has picked Lady Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu as the next Deputy Chief Justice.

Her name was submitted Monday to President Uhuru Kenyatta for approval ahead of parliamentary vetting at a later date.

The move comes after JSC’s deliberation over 14 other applicants, besides Ms Mwilu, for the position of Deputy CJ.

Among the applicants were women judges from the Court of Appeal and High Court, practicing advocates and other male lawyers.

A senior intellectual property law lecturer at Strathmore University, Isaac M. Rutenberg, was also among those gunning for the same post.

Dr Rutenberg was, however, shown the door during the JSC panel interview for lack of extensive knowledge of Kenyan law.

Justice Mwilu favoured equal gender representation during her interview, asking the JSC to raise the number of women in the Supreme Court to three.