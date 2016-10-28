Justices Mwilu and Lenaola sworn into office

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Chief Justice David Maraga (far left), Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justice Isaac Lenaola (far right) during a swearing-in ceremony at State House on October 28, 2016. PHOTO | COURTESY

The reconstitution of the highest court of the land is complete following the swearing in of judges to the remaining two vacancies.

Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justice Isaac Lenaola were earlier today sworn into office as the country’s Deputy Chief Justice and Judge of the Supreme Court by the judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi.

Justice Mwilu becomes the third lady to hold the position of deputy chief justice since 2011 following the infamous exits of her predecessors.

Justice Kalpana Rawal and Justice Philip Tunoi were pushed into retirement in June this year having attained the age of 70 years.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony at Statehouse President Uhuru Kenyatta said he would support the judiciary in whatever way possible to enable it better serve Kenyans.

“We need to complement each other in discharging our mandates to the people. We are not in competition. At the end of the day we serve the same people,” he said