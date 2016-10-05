KAA cancels Sh608m Mandera Airport deal over forgery claims

Politics and policy

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has cancelled a Sh608 million tender awarded to construction firm SEO & Sons for allegedly using forged reference documents to bag the deal.

The KAA cancelled the tender after a due diligence on the firm revealed that it used falsified documents to claim that it had carried out other huge projects on behalf of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

SEO & Sons wants the High Court to quash the decision to terminate the deal, arguing that the KAA had no authority to carry out due diligence after entering into a contract with the firm.

It also says the KAA has not formally given reasons for terminating the deal. The KAA is yet to respond to the suit.

“That KAA in purporting to carry out a due diligence on SEO & Sons after it had entered into a contract with SEO & Sons is an abrogation of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act. Sections 66 (2) and (3) relied upon by the KAA to terminate the contract make the contract voidable where the bidder has been involved in fraudulent practice. There has been no evidence given to SEO & Sons as proof that it was found guilty of fraudulent practices,” the firm says.

The KAA had initially awarded another firm, Alwahab Enterprises, the tender after holding that SEO & Sons didn’t meet the requirement for the successful bidder to have an annual turnover of at least Sh300 million.

SEO & Sons however challenged the decision successfully at the Public Procurement Administrative and Review Board (PPARB) which ruled that it had the lowest evaluated bid hence deserved the multi-million-shilling deal.

Alwahab moved to court seeking to regain the tender but Justice George Odunga in June ruled in favour of the PPARB, paving the way for SEO & Sons to bag the deal.

Following the ruling, Alwahab wrote to the KAA, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations claiming that SEO & Sons used forged references from KeNHA to bag the tender.

SEO & Sons now says Alwahab withdrew its complaint but the KAA went ahead to probe it and consequently terminate the deal.

The firm says it has already moved onto the site and spent Sh80 million to start construction. SEO & Sons adds that only the Public Procurement Oversight Authority (PPOA) has authority to probe the conduct of a bidder, and not the KAA.