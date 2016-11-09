KAA contracts firm to provide software for managing revenues

Money Markets

The contract will allow KAA to enforce revenue-share agreements already in place at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is set to adopt a new software to manage its revenues.

The agency has awarded a five-year contract to software firm Concessionaire Analyzer+ (CA+) together with Eastra Solutions Ltd, a Nairobi-based solutions provider, to provide the revenue platform.

The contract is for supply and maintenance of an integrated point-of-sale solution to help collect detailed transactional sales data from firms doing business at airports. It will also allow KAA to enforce revenue-share agreements already in place at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The State agency manages 11 airports in Kenya. “Our solution will enable KAA to collect transactional sales data from each concessionaire” said CA+. “All sales data is then integrated into a single platform, where sales can be correlated with concession contracts, flight data and other operational information.

‘‘This will provide KAA with a real time level of insight never before possible, allowing them to assess sales patterns and boost their non-aeronautical revenues through better concession management.”

“The solution will enable KAA to enhance non-aeronautical revenues by having clear visibility of sales transactions on a real-time basis,” said Kasaine ole Pertet, KAA general manager ICT.