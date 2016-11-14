KCB and NIC shares now rebound to multi-month highs

Money Markets

Stockbrokers trade on the floor of the Nairobi Securities Exchange. PHOTO | FILE

KCB and NIC Bank shares have hit multi-month highs as bank stocks continue to attract investors due to indications of improved third quarter results by listed lenders.

NIC closed at a four-month high of Sh35 Monday after gaining 6.8 per cent in the day’s trading, while KCB is at a 10 -week high of Sh30.50 on the back of a gain of 2.5 per cent.

Seven of the 11 listed banks recorded gains Monday even as the other sectors lagged. Analysts say that the banking segment is attracting investor attention based on the profit growth recorded by lenders who have released their results.

“We expect interest in the banking stocks to continue in trading, as KCB released its financials and Equity Group continues to innovate—due to the rate cap, which has reduced the earning potential for funded income,” said Genghis Capital in a market brief Monday.

KCB’s third quarter net profit grew by 16 per cent to Sh15.9 billion while Equity Bank grew its earnings by 18 per cent to Sh15 billion in the period.