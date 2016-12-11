KCB’s Bankika promo nets young clients

Magazines

Kenya’s biggest bank by assets KCB reported steady growth in the uptake of its Bankika personal and business accounts offer following a recent campaign to grow its young customer base.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Bankika personal and business accounts grew by 25 per cent and 39 per cent respectively while the value of deposits also shot up significantly, the bank said.

The Bankika Ushinde campaign was designed to encourage the youth to get banked by making the process of opening an account easier and to enable access to banking services through online and mobile banking platforms.

KCB said it was looking forward to deepening financial inclusion with roll out of targeted financial solutions that mainly rely on digital platforms.

“As part of our deliberate investments towards supporting the youth agenda, we have anchored our growth strategy on providing a targeted one-stop shop financial that is formed around a digital finance. The youth are the future and we are glad that we are playing a positive role in promoting a savings culture among the young people,” said the KCB Marketing Director Angela Mwirigi.